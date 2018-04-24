World Championships: Indian table tennis stars eye success in Sweden

CWG-buoyed Indian men and women ooze confidence on the eve of departure to Sweden for World Championships



India's men’s table tennis team comprising Harmeet Desai (left), Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan wave to fans during the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia recently. Pics/PTI

The Indian table tennis team surpassed many expectations at this year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia returning with eight medals (three gold, two silver and three bronze), their best-ever finish at the quadrennial event.

The Indian paddlers are now set to conquer unchartered territory in Halmstad, Sweden, where they will play in the World Table Tennis Championships (April 29 to May 6).

This is the first time both, the men's team (ranked No. 10), and women's team, (No. 14), will feature in the Championship Division of the biennial event after they scripted history by clinching gold in the 2016 World Championships Second Division at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Indian eves beat Luxemburg 3-1 in that final, while their male counterparts overcame a stiff Brazil 3-2. Both teams will board the flight to Sweden today where they will engage in a training camp for five days with the Swedish national team.



Manika Batra in action at Gold Coast

At the 24-nation world tournament this year, the Indian men have been placed in Group 'D' alongside France, Korea, Austria, Croatia and Poland. Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal, who bagged silver in the men's doubles along with G Sathiyan at Gold Coast, felt the team's goal is a top-three finish in the group stage. "I have been dreaming about playing in the Championship Division for the last 10 years. We were always close, but we never made it. Our main goal is to finish among the top three in our group. If we finish in the top 3, we will play for the title. If we finish in the top 12, it will still be our best-ever finish. With the confidence and momentum we've got in Australia, we can achieve this," Kamal, 35, told mid-day yesterday.

Mumbai paddler Sanil Shetty, who bagged bronze in the CWG men's doubles event with Harmeet Desai reckoned that France will pose stiff competition. "We have a good chance to play in the Round-of-16, but France's Simon Gauzy (World No. 10 in men's singles) will be tough. Korea have a good team too, while we have a good chance to beating Austria, Croatia and Poland," said Shetty, 28.



Madhurika Patkar

Meanwhile, The Indian women are placed in Group 'A' with China, Singapore, Russia, Belarus and Sweden for company. Interestingly, India beat CWG defending champs Singapore to win gold at Gold Coast, so doubles specialist Madhurika Patkar believes the Asian outfit will come at them all guns blazing. "Though our CWG show is a confidence-booster, Singapore will come better prepared now. But we are motivated to give it out best," said Patkar, who also said that aiming for top 3 in the group is priority.

Mumbai-based TT legend Kamlesh Mehta summed up the explained from both teams. "From the scheduling point of view, we are lower ranked, so we are the underdogs for sure. But having done exceptionally well at the CWG, we have nothing to lose here. Besides, most of our players have played against these participants across various ITTF events," he said.

