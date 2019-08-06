World Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get easy draw; champion Carolina Marin pulls out

badminton

PV Sindhu

India's PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have been handed a fairly easy draw in the BWF World Championships to be held in Basel, Switzerland from August 19 to 25.

Sindhu, seeded fifth, and Saina, seeded eighth, have both got byes in their respective opening rounds as have Thailand Open doubles champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Sindhu could be up against second-seed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the quarter-finals, while Saina may face China's fourth-seed Chen Yu Fei at the same stage.



Saina Nehwal

Meanwhile, defending champion Carolina Marin will miss the championships to properly recuperate from an operation to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The Spaniard, 25, a winner of three of the past four world titles and also a Olympic gold medallist, hurt herself during the Indonesia Masters final in January and was forced to retire while leading against Saina.



Carolina Marin

"My team and I have decided that we are not going to the World Cup because it comes too soon. The rehabilitation is going very well, the knee is still responding very well so we will wait for the tournaments that I have in September," said Marin.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy, K Srikanth, Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth will be seen in action.

