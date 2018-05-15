World Cocktail Day: Celebrate three-day festival with special curated cocktail at this Mumbai bar

The hangover of the World Cocktail Day is still on, head over to this bar

Continue celebrating World Cocktail Day

The hangover of the World Cocktail Day is still on, and here’s a three-day festival in the follow up to the day. Head to a bar that promises a Santorini experience with a special curated cocktail menu. Sip on the whisky-based sundowner or a homemade root beer, enjoy the fun pick-me-up for it's throat-soothing brandy or go crazy on the vodka-based royal tea.

TILL Today, 1 pm to 6 pm

At Blanco, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

CALL 9833448880

