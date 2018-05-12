World Cocktail Day: Find the top 10 best-selling cocktails in Mumbai
What does Mumbai drink? On the eve of World Cocktail Day, we surveyed over 50 bars across the city to find the top 10 best-selling cocktails, served the classic way or with a twist
Martini
Gin, vermouth, garnished with an olive
Mojito
White rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water and mint
Whisky sour
Whisky, lemon juice, sugar and egg white (optional)
Long Island iced tea
Vodka, tequila, rum, triple sec, gin and cola
Margarita
Tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, finished with a salt rim
Old fashioned
Sugar, bitters, whisky or brandy, citrus rind
Sangria & Negroni
Red wine with chopped fruits
Gin, vermouth and Campari, garnished with orange peel
Caipiroska
Vodka, lime, raw sugar
Cosmopolitan & Bloody Mary
Vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice
Vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire or other hot sauce, garlic, celery, olives, salt, black pepper and lemon juice
Manhattan
Whisky, sweet vermouth and bitters.
Honourable mentions
Cuba libre
Gin and tonic
Various versions of Moscow mule
Bellini
Did you know World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13, the day when the first definition of the word was published in a New York tabloid in 1806.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
World Environment Day: Neha Dhupia spreads awareness at a Mumbai event