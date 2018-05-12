World Cocktail Day: Find the top 10 best-selling cocktails in Mumbai

What does Mumbai drink? On the eve of World Cocktail Day, we surveyed over 50 bars across the city to find the top 10 best-selling cocktails, served the classic way or with a twist

Martini

Gin, vermouth, garnished with an olive

Mojito

White rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water and mint

Whisky sour

Whisky, lemon juice, sugar and egg white (optional)

Long Island iced tea

Vodka, tequila, rum, triple sec, gin and cola

Margarita

Tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, finished with a salt rim

Old fashioned

Sugar, bitters, whisky or brandy, citrus rind

Sangria & Negroni

Red wine with chopped fruits

Gin, vermouth and Campari, garnished with orange peel

Caipiroska

Vodka, lime, raw sugar

Cosmopolitan & Bloody Mary

Vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice

Vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire or other hot sauce, garlic, celery, olives, salt, black pepper and lemon juice

Manhattan

Whisky, sweet vermouth and bitters.

Honourable mentions

Cuba libre

Gin and tonic

Various versions of Moscow mule

Bellini

Did you know World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13, the day when the first definition of the word was published in a New York tabloid in 1806.

