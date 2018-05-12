Search

World Cocktail Day: Find the top 10 best-selling cocktails in Mumbai

May 12, 2018, 07:02 IST | Dhara Vora Sabhnani

What does Mumbai drink? On the eve of World Cocktail Day, we surveyed over 50 bars across the city to find the top 10 best-selling cocktails, served the classic way or with a twist

Martini

Martini
Gin, vermouth, garnished with an olive

Mojito

Mojito
White rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water and mint

Whisky Sour

Whisky sour
Whisky, lemon juice, sugar and egg white (optional)

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island iced tea
Vodka, tequila, rum, triple sec, gin and cola

Margarita

Margarita
Tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, finished with a salt rim

Old Fashioned

Old fashioned
Sugar, bitters, whisky or brandy, citrus rind

Sangria & Negroni

Sangria & Negroni

Sangria & Negroni
Red wine with chopped fruits
Gin, vermouth and Campari, garnished with orange peel

Caipiroska

Caipiroska
Vodka, lime, raw sugar

Cosmopolitan

Bloody Mary

Cosmopolitan & Bloody Mary
Vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice
Vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire or other hot sauce, garlic, celery, olives, salt, black pepper and lemon juice

Manhattan

Manhattan
Whisky, sweet vermouth and bitters.

Honourable mentions
Cuba libre
Gin and tonic
Various versions of Moscow mule
Bellini

Did you know World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13, the day when the first definition of the word was published in a New York tabloid in 1806.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

World Environment Day: Neha Dhupia spreads awareness at a Mumbai event

Tags

mumbai guidemumbai food