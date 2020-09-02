World Coconut Day 2020: 5 Easy Coconut Recipes

World Coconut Day is observed on September 2 each year. The initiative was launched by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) to raise awareness about the importance of coconut in poverty reduction. The objective of this year's World Coconut Day is to bolster investments and further the development of the industry.

Popular around the world, the coconut is a staple ingredient in numerous Asian dishes. In addition to the many health benefits associated with it, coconut enjoys major importance in India owing to its spiritual and ritualistic roots. Let’s have a look at tasty recipes to make this a happy world coconut day!

1. Karjikai (Sweet Deep fried Dumpling)

Also known as Gujia, or Karanji, it is a sweet deep-fried dumpling made with ‘maida’ (all-purpose flour) or suji (semolina). These half-moon shaped delicacies are stuffed with a mixture of sweetened ‘khoya’ (milk solids), grated coconut, and dried fruits. It is a popular ‘mithai’ and prepared on festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. Kamarkat (Coconut Jaggery Balls)

A traditional South Indian candy, Kamarkat is made out of jaggery and coconut. A common delicacy in Tamil Nadu, the dessert is prepared by slowly cooking the ingredients with water until they achieve a honey-like consistency.

3. Thenga Chammanthi (Coconut chutney)

The most commonly consumed coconut dish across India, the coconut chutney is a flavourful addition to our ‘dosas’, ‘idlis’, and ‘vadas’. The preparation is simple- one must ground coconut pulp with green chillies, ginger, onion, and coriander to bring out the subtle flavours of the coconut.

4. Kayanna (Coconut Rice)

A simple recipe without any onion or garlic, Kayanna rice is native to Southern India. Also known as Gudanna, it is prepared during festivities as ‘prasada’, especially during ‘Navratri’ as it is considered to be a favourite of Goddess Durga. The jaggery-coconut rice is prepared using rice, jaggery, coconut, and ‘ghee’. You can enjoy it with curries, coconut chutney, or pickles.

5. Fish Mappas

Native to Southern India, Fish Mappas is a fish curry prepared in creamy coconut milk. A complete burst of flavour, the dish’s primary ingredients include fish, coconut milk, curry leaves, and a bunch of spices. It is usually served with ‘appams’.

