World Cup 2019: Abhinandan, India!

Jun 17, 2019

Team bury neighbours under an avalanche of runs; Kohli & Co maintain superiority over Pakistan

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century. Pic/AP

Manchester: India's batting machinery proved smooth and healthy yet again as Pakistan were buried under an avalanche of runs in the World Cup yesterday.

The Sunday fixture saw Virat Kohli's boys plunder 336 for five in 50 overs with Rohit Sharma (140) scoring his second century of the tournament in India's fourth game (including the match against NZ which was washed out). The skipper worked his way to 77 before he was caught behind by his opposite number Sarfaraz Ahmed off Mohammad Amir.

