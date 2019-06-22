World Cup 2019: Afghanistan have real issues to deal with outside the field

cricket-world-cup

If Afghanistan have not been able to win a single match so far, it's not only due to lack of experience; blame it on controversies too

Afghanistan pacers Aftab Alam (right) and Dawlat Zadran during a practice session at the Rose Bowl in Southampton yesterday. Pic/AFP

Southampton: Afghanistan cricket's remarkable rise was one of the most spectacular stories to emerge in the world of sport in recent times. While their emergence has been stupendous, it is equally heartbreaking to see them struggling.

Yet to open their win account in this World Cup in five games, Afghanistan are starring at being winless with four tough matches to go, starting with India today. It is not just about the lack of wins that is upsetting, the controversies surrounding the team is detrimental too.

This is not the first time that Afghanistan have changed their captain just before an important tournament. Just a few months before the 2014 Asia Cup in UAE, Afghanistan appointed Mohammad Nabi as captain, replacing Nawroz Mangal.

Months before the 2015 World Cup, coach Kabir Khan was replaced by Andy Moles. And just ahead of this World Cup, long-time captain Asghar Afghan was replaced by Gulbadin Naib.

If that wasn't enough, chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai was demoted to junior selection panel head midway into the tournament and coach Phil Simmons has threatened to spill the beans on the former Afghanistan cricketer for his role in the poor preparation for the World Cup.

While the timing of the change in captaincy is debatable, the change is not disputed by people in the know of Afghanistan cricket. It is understood that Asghar was due to be replaced as he was not able to produce results. He also tried to play his nephew in their matches against Bangladesh before the World Cup.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board too was not happy with functioning of coach Simmons. The general feeling is that the former West Indies player is not aware of the talent in Afghanistan as he has never travelled to Kabul since his appointment in 2017. His contract allowed him to skip trips to Kabul for security reasons.

Former Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput, the ex-India batsman, was upset by Afghanistan's poor show. "I am terribly upset. I thought they would beat at least a few big teams. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. They have some exceptional talent and if they put some runs on the board, then there will be hope," Rajput said.

