World Cup 2019: Afghanistan hold psychological advantage over West Indies

cricket-world-cup

Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side comprising Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers last year.

Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib

Leeds: With both teams out of the semi-final race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden win against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride here today.

Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side comprising Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers last year.

And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.

For both Afghanistan and West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far. Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can't be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

For the West Indies, it was heartbreak for the third time when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday.

They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates