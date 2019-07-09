World Cup 2019: After 11 years, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson face off again

cricket-world-cup

Eleven years later, the two men will lead their respective nations with a lot more at stake

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson (right) during the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Pics /Getty Images

Manchester: When Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson walk out for the toss for their World Cup semi-final clash at Old Trafford here today, it is likely to remind them of the 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Malaysia which both players were part of. India won that match by three wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method to enter the final and Kohli was named the Player of the Match.

Williamson felt it was "cool" that both players are together again, leading their countries on a different platform. Both players have immense mutual admiration for each other.

When Kohli was asked if he had envisaged then that Williamson would become the superstar batsman that he is today, he replied: "Yeah, absolutely! And not 2008, I remember in 2007, we went to New Zealand and were playing an U-19 Test match and he played a shot off the back foot to one of our fast bowlers, who was really quick, and I remember standing in the slips and telling a teammate that I had never seen anyone play a shot like that. He was special, along with a couple of other guys, who surprisingly didn't make it." For Williamson too, Kohli was a standout performer even in his youth. "He was a formidable player. Growing up, it seems odd to say this because we were at the same age playing against each other on a number of occasions. So, it's obviously been a pleasure watching Virat play and evolve into the superstar that he is," said Williamson.

