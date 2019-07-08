World Cup 2019: All you need to know about reserve days

cricket-world-cup

ICC, the apex cricketing body in cricket released information regarding reserve days for the knock-out stages of the ongoing ICC World Cup

As rain-threat looms large over both the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the apex cricketing body released information regarding reserve days for the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Reserve days will be in place for both semi-finals and final of the tournament. The semi-finals of the tournament will be played between India-New Zealand and Australia-England.

A reserve day is required if the match officials decide that the ground and pitch conditions are not suitable for play to continue on the scheduled match day. All the steps are taken to finish the match on the scheduled date even if it requires shortening the match up to 20-overs per side or extending the match up to 120 minutes.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, then the play goes on the reserve day, and the same time and hours of play are used as the scheduled match day.

If no overs are bowled on the scheduled match day, then a full-50 overs per side match takes place on the reserve day if the weather permits. If the match ends up in a tie, super over is used to determine the winner.

However, if no play takes place on the reserve day of the semi-final as well, then the higher placed team from the group stages progress to the finals of the tournament.

If there is no play possible on either the scheduled day of the final or the reserve Day, the World Cup gets shared between the two finalist teams.

Reserve days for the semi-finals and final of the World Cup:

Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand -July 10

Semi-final 2: England vs Australia -July 12

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - July 15

The semi-final between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on July 9 whereas semi-final between England and Australia will take place on July 11.

There were no reserve days for the group stages of the tournament and as a result, four matches got abandoned due to rain and the apex cricketing body was criticized for not having reserve days in the place.

