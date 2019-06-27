World Cup 2019: Andre Russell undergoes knee surgery

cricket-world-cup

Andre Russell posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Surgery was a success thanks for the kind words from everyone".

Andre Russell after his surgery (Pic/ Andre Russell Instagram)

West Indies' star all-rounder Andre Russell, who was ruled out of the remaining World Cup matches, underwent a knee surgery on Wednesday.

The Jamaican had picked up five wickets in four matches of the ongoing World Cup. The 31-year-old was replaced by batsman Sunil Ambris in the West Indies squad ahead of the match against India at Old Trafford on June 27.

Andre Russell then later posted a picture on Instagram with the nurses and doctors that took care of him, captioned, "Thanks for the hospitality today guys. #oaklandhospital"

International Cricket Council had confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup had approved Ambris as a replacement player for Russell.

The Event Technical Committee of the World Cup consists of ICC, ETC chairman Geoff Allardice, ICC representative Campbell Jamieson, CWC representative Steve Elworthy, host representative Alan Fordham, and Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara, both independent representatives.

Ambris, a top-order batsman, has played six Tests and six ODIs for the West Indies.

West Indies have a very slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals now as they are in the eighth position on the World Cup table and will be looking for results of other fixtures to go their way.

With inputs from ANI

