World Cup 2019: Angelo Mathews would like to set the pace

Leeds: The last time Sri Lanka's pace bowling all-rounder Angelo Mathews rolled his arm over in an ODI was during the 2017 bilateral series in India. With injuries taking a toll on the veteran cricketer, Mathews played purely as a batsman — almost doing away with the all-rounder's tag.

A few days ago, Mathews was called up by his captain Dimuth Karunaratne to bowl for the first time in 18 months during their match against West Indies at Chester-Le-Street on July 1. Mathews provided a breakthrough immediately by dismissing in-form Nicholas Pooran on the very first ball of the 48th over. Pooran looked set to chase Sri Lanka's 338 with a majestic 103-ball 118. Mathews finished with 2-0-6-1.

Talking about that wonder ball, Mathews said: "Even I don't know [how it came off]. I haven't been bowling for the past eight months, not even in the nets. But given the circumstances in the last game, somebody had to bowl those two overs. I have played in some pressure situations, especially in ODIs and in the IPL where the heat is always on the bowlers," Mathews told reporters on Thursday.

Mathews has had an ordinary World Cup, scoring 131 runs in six innings. His best innings (unbeaten 85 off 115 balls) came at Headingley here when England were shocked on June 21. While Mathews hopes to carry on for a few more years, he is hoping to start bowling regularly soon. "I would like to start bowling as soon as possible because that can contribute to the team in quite a big way. It was unfortunate I could not build my bowling up in the lead-up to the World Cup because I didn't have enough time. But going forward, I would like to bowl again and try to contribute in all departments," he said.

