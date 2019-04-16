World Cup 2019: Bangladesh announce squad, Mashrafe Mortaza to lead

cricket

Middle-order batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who last played for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup last year, has made a comeback for the world cup.

Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup slated to be held in England and Wales. Mashrafe Mortaza will be leading the side in the showpiece event while Shakib Al Hasan will serve as his deputy.

The Bangladesh selectors have also named pacer Abu Jayed in the squad. Jayed, who is yet to make his debut in ODIs, had impressed with his swing bowling during the Tests in New Zealand last month.

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Kennington Oval on June 2. Before that, they will play two practice matches against Pakistan and India on May 26 and 28, respectively.

Apart from Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia and India have also announced their squads for the prestigious quadrennial event starting from May 30.

Bangladesh squad for World Cup: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed

