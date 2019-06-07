World Cup 2019: BCCI backs Dhoni after ICC tells him to remove Army gloves

Updated: Jun 07, 2019, 13:09 IST | mid-day online desk

The issue has snowballed with #DhoniKeepTheGlove" hashtag which has been trending on social media platforms after the ICC directed the BCCI to get the Army crest removed from Dhoni's gloves.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India-South Africa clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council on Thursday requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations. Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, told PTI that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed.

India's next game is against Australia on Sunday. "It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told PTI. When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: "For first breach no, just a request to remove".

Dhoni's love for the Indian Army is well known. During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in. The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves. While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

BCCI CoA chief Vinod Rai commented on the issue saying, "We have already written (to ICC to seek permission for MS Dhoni to wear 'Balidaan' insignia on his gloves), will speak more after the meeting (CoA meeting)"

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications on what if BCCI seeks permission for MS Dhoni to use 'Balidaan' insignia gloves: As of now, I do not know. It would need to be considered by the ICC.

Indians on Twitter were furious with ICC's Diktat and vented out their frustration:

Well, whatever it is, the controversy should not affect MS Dhoni's game on the field as he is in fine form both with the gloves and bat.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

