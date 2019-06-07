World Cup 2019: BCCI backs Dhoni after ICC tells him to remove Army gloves

cricket-world-cup

The issue has snowballed with #DhoniKeepTheGlove" hashtag which has been trending on social media platforms after the ICC directed the BCCI to get the Army crest removed from Dhoni's gloves.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India-South Africa clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council on Thursday requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations. Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, told PTI that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed.

India's next game is against Australia on Sunday. "It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told PTI. When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: "For first breach no, just a request to remove".

Dhoni's love for the Indian Army is well known. During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in. The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves. While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

BCCI CoA chief Vinod Rai commented on the issue saying, "We have already written (to ICC to seek permission for MS Dhoni to wear 'Balidaan' insignia on his gloves), will speak more after the meeting (CoA meeting)"

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications on what if BCCI seeks permission for MS Dhoni to use 'Balidaan' insignia gloves: As of now, I do not know. It would need to be considered by the ICC.

Indians on Twitter were furious with ICC's Diktat and vented out their frustration:

That’s the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves: pic.twitter.com/YKoA5Az54o — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 5, 2019

@ICC



Please focus on poor umpiring not on Dhoni's glovesðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Suchi (@suchi_m10) June 7, 2019

Sir what is it call occasional insisting Dhoni not to show balidann symbol on his gloves? #AapKiVani — Sai Krishna (@SaiKris75286313) June 7, 2019

MS Dhoni will keep with the same gloves as he did against the south africa. If pakistan can play wc after shooting the sri lankan's , World XI went to pakistan to play against them. Then Dhoni is just making his country proud.. #icc #DhoniKeepTheGlove #ICCVersusIndia — Sourav Sahu (@radioactive_ss) June 7, 2019

If cricket's governing body has requested BCCI to make sure MS Dhoni wears normal keeping gloves in the next game and not the one he had worn (insignia) during the Proteas match, then sort it. Get on with cricket. Don't make it as the most important issue. — Gautam Sodhi (@GautamSodhi1) June 7, 2019

Ms Dhoni is not an ordinary man and he hold rank in Indian army.He has full right to wear that gloves and he is not violating any rules. So @ICC stop licking the feet of Pakistani board & focus on maintaining proper umpiring standards in world cup.#DhoniKeepTheGlove #Cricket — Harinder Singh (@professorsahaab) June 7, 2019

We indian ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³fans are warning u for making Dhoni to change his gloves and if he will eventually then u are responsible for our Twitter abuse ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ — Ashutosh (@Ashurocks710) June 7, 2019

Dear Lt Col MS Dhoni You are an officer of Para Regt. Don’t take off those gloves. Balidaan is a badge of honour. It’s represents the finest of Indian Army. We have always looked at that badge with respect. The nation stands with you.

Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³#DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/jG7GCpDda7 — Niranjan Singh Rathore ™g (@Drunktroller_) June 7, 2019

Dear @ICC,



Instead of focussing on MS Dhoni's gloves better focus on improving the quality of umpires. #DhoniKeepTheGlove #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4BmqbZLPMk — Chowkidar Chandraveer Singh Rathore (@Chandra99018204) June 7, 2019

@msdhoni dont change ur gloves nation supports u @BCCI pl come in support of dhoni and keep maintain nation pride — Umesh Chokda (@umesh_chokda) June 7, 2019

@ICC is busy on focusing on badge on the Dhoni's gloves but they are blind with poor umpiring his wc matches.... I don't know what happened to them...@wc2019 #DhoniKeepsTheGlove — Eshwar chandra Bandi (@EshwarC16133969) June 7, 2019

Salute & respect to MS Dhoni who printed insignia of 'Balidan' on his wicket keeping gloves., ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



That's the regimental dagger insignia which represents the Para SF, Special Operations unit of Indian Army attached to Parachute Regiment.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³#INDvSA #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/e3Gv4e2yEP — Naveen Ur (@NaveenUr1) June 7, 2019

It's a matter of immense pride for all the Indians to see Dhoni Wearing the Gloves with "Balidan" symbol encrypted on it . I would like to request @ICC to allow him keeping that particular gloves .#DhoniKeepTheGlove #à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤·à¤®à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¬à¤²à¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨à¤ªà¤°à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤§à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾ — Anubhav Kumar (@anubhavkumar07) June 7, 2019

Dear @ICC instead of focusing on Dhoni’s (King) gloves, please look at improving the standard of umpiring. We have better umpires in gully cricket compared to the jokers officiating yesterday, I hope you guys will work on it#CWC19 #AUSvWI — $h!vam (@eternal_shivam) June 7, 2019

Well, whatever it is, the controversy should not affect MS Dhoni's game on the field as he is in fine form both with the gloves and bat.

