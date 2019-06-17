World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes threatens to quit Twitter because of Virat Kohli's antics

cricket-world-cup

Ben Stokes took to Twitter and expressed his anger and frustration on Twitterati for irritating him with Virat Kohli's cuse memes

Ben Stokes

English all-rounder Ben Strokes has expressed his frustration and threatened to quit Twitter as he gets irritated from the tweets and comments he is tagged in by cricket lovers whenever Indian team captain Virat Kohli expresses his aggression and cuses in Hindi with abuse that has a similar tone as the English cricketer's name.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly notðÂÂÂ)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what ðÂ¤¦‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂ¤¦‍âÂÂï¸Âit was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

Ben Stokes is all set to help England, who are also the hosts for the ongoing ICC World Cup and help the team lift the coveted trophy for the first time

Virat Kohli has been an aggressive cricket player since the beginning and he does not shy away from expressing his thoughts and feelings on the ground. He also has been landed into trouble for the same reason quite a few times as he is very popular around the globe. Being a megastar and one of the most followed cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli has a huge fan base that is full of young kids who admire him and see him as their idol. quite clear and

