World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has Lord's final on his mind

cricket-world-cup

The fast bowler takes his wickets at 28.72 apiece in England, compared to a career ODI average of 35.66

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hopes his love affair with Lord's continues at the World Cup this summer. He is forever etched into the history of the famous ground as the chief architect of India's first Test win there in 24 years. Bhuvneshwar took 6-82 and struck 52 to engineer a memorable victory for MS Dhoni's side at headquarters back in 2014, his first overseas tour with India.

"I've been here two or three times but I always like coming back to play in England," he said. "It would mean a lot to get to go back to Lord's for the final of the World Cup. Lord's is always a special place, not just for me but for any cricketer.

"I have very good memories there, so if we reach the final it will be a very big moment for not just me but for the whole team." Suggestions that India have gone into the World Cup a fast bowler light were further quashed in their warm-up win over Bangladesh.

A powerful batting performance from KL Rahul and MS Dhoni, both reaching three figures, thrilled a sizeable Indian support in Cardiff. But Bhuvneshwar again proved his mastery of English conditions, returning 0-19 from a disciplined five overs. The fast bowler takes his wickets at 28.72 apiece in England, compared to a career ODI average of 35.66.

ICC Media Zone

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates