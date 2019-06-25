World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to net practice ahead of Windies clash

cricket-world-cup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned for practice days after nursing his left hamstring injury which he sustained during the clash against Pakistan on June 16.

Injured Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen practising at the nets ahead of India's clash vs West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a niggle in the hamstring.

Kumar returned for practice days after nursing his left hamstring injury which he sustained during the clash against Pakistan on June 16. Subsequently, he was rested for the match against Afghanistan and Mohammad Shami made his way in the playing XI.

Mohammad Shami made most of the opportunity and took a brilliant hattrick to win the match for India against Afghanistan in a low scoring match. India won the match by 11 runs.

The 29-year-old looked in good shape and bowled in the nets for at least half an hour. Chief Selector MSK Prasad and fitness coach Farhart Patrick were seen monitoring the paceman.

Bhuvneshwar's injury is healing, but whether he will play or not against West Indies is not clear. There is no hurry in terms of picking Bhuvneshwar in the squad. The team management may give him some more rest and may again go with Shami, a BCCI source told ANI.

Apart from Bhuvneshwar, Indian captain Virat Kohli, all-rounders Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja opted for batting practice in the nets.

India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar's 16-year-old son Aryan was seen bowling in the nets. He was not bowling to any batsman but was under the watchful eyes of India's bowling coach Bharath Arun.

Arun was seen giving tips to Aryan, who plays junior county in England and has taken five wickets in one of the matches.

India, currently are the only team apart from New Zealand who has not lost a single game yet in the World Cup 2019. India will look to maintain the record against West Indies on June 27, 2019.

With inputs from ANI

