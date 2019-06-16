World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebs are excited for the India vs Pakistan match
Today is the big match between India and Pakistan, and the world is excited about it. Our Bollywood celebs, too, are looking forward to supporting India at the 2019 World Cup
Today is the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan, and the world is excited about it. Our Bollywood celebs, too, are looking forward to supporting India at the 2019 World Cup.
Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with son Aryan sporting blue cricket jerseys with their backs towards the camera. The Chennai Express star's jersey read Mufasa, and Aryan's reads Simba, the popular characters of the animation film, The Lion King, which first released in 1994. He wrote, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!"
Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019
Comedian Sunil Grover tweeted, "May the best team win today, and India is the best team. India vs Pakistan #ICCWorldCup2019"
May the best team win today, and India is the best team. India ð®ð³ vs Pakistan ðµð° #ICCWorldCup2019— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 16, 2019
Mandira Bedi tweeted, "Please try to bring your A game, you-know-who!! Because we want to see a good match, when we beat you. #CWC2019"
Please try to bring your A game, you-know-who!! Because we want to see a good match, when we beat you. #CWC2019 ðð¼— mandira bedi (@mandybedi) June 16, 2019
Ayushmann Khurrana used the opportunity to promote his upcoming film, Article 15. The actor wrote, "India Pakistan Match Ke Din Hum Sab Indian Hote hain. Sahi Maayene Mein Indian! Toh Kyun Na bhed bhaav Bhool Kar, Roz Hi Sirf Indian Banein?"
India Pakistan Match Ke Din Hum Sab Indian Hote hain. Sahi Maayene Mein Indian!— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 16, 2019
Toh Kyun Na bhed bhaav Bhool Kar, Roz Hi Sirf Indian Banein?
#UnitedByArticle15@anubhavsinha #IshaTalwar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany @sirfgaurav pic.twitter.com/Vxlm3LEf2u
Looks like Bollywood can't keep calm today! Just like every other Indian in India and abroad, our B-town celebrities are rooting for India to the T.
Also read: World Cup 2019, IND vs PAK: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma take guard for India
Top Stories of the Day:
- Do you know about these facts about Mithun Chakraborty?
- Shahid Kapoor: Changing what's perfectly good is recipe for disaster
- See Photo: Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor are having fun on their US vacation
- Parineeti Chopra kick starts her The Girl On The Train journey
- Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his fitness routine
- Crop top and ripped jeans! Athiya Shetty and Tara Sutaria are twinning on dinner outing
- Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal catches up with the actor's family in Juhu
- Deepa Mehta: Reality is cautionary, not scary
- Anushka Ranjan glows in these sexy outfits from her vacation in Maldives, see photos
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 'guru maa,' shares five life lessons; watch video
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Elections 2019: These Bollywood celebs can't vote this year