Published: Jun 16, 2019, 15:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Today is the big match between India and Pakistan, and the world is excited about it. Our Bollywood celebs, too, are looking forward to supporting India at the 2019 World Cup

World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebs are excited for the India vs Pakistan match
SRK with son Aryan. Pic/SRK's Instagram account

Today is the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan, and the world is excited about it. Our Bollywood celebs, too, are looking forward to supporting India at the 2019 World Cup. 

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with son Aryan sporting blue cricket jerseys with their backs towards the camera. The Chennai Express star's jersey read Mufasa, and Aryan's reads Simba, the popular characters of the animation film, The Lion King, which first released in 1994. He wrote, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!"

Comedian Sunil Grover tweeted, "May the best team win today, and India is the best team. India vs Pakistan #ICCWorldCup2019"

Mandira Bedi tweeted, "Please try to bring your A game, you-know-who!! Because we want to see a good match, when we beat you. #CWC2019"

Ayushmann Khurrana used the opportunity to promote his upcoming film, Article 15. The actor wrote, "India Pakistan Match Ke Din Hum Sab Indian Hote hain. Sahi Maayene Mein Indian! Toh Kyun Na bhed bhaav Bhool Kar, Roz Hi Sirf Indian Banein?"

Looks like Bollywood can't keep calm today! Just like every other Indian in India and abroad, our B-town celebrities are rooting for India to the T.

