World Cup 2019: Bowl a bit slower, Harbhajan Singh tells India spinners

Harbhajan Singh and former Australia skipper Michael Clarke reckoned that India should field the same XI and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be vital since he gets the ball to dart in

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, once a big tormentor of Australia, wants Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav to bowl a bit slower to the men from Down Under at The Oval where catches could be spooned to the Indian fielders.

Harbhajan was part of MS Dhoni's playing XI when India last beat Australia in a World Cup game — 2011 at Ahmedabad — where the hosts won by five wickets. Nicknamed Turbanator by the Australians, Harbhajan felt the man of the match award in the last game should have gone to wrist spinner Chahal and not centurion Rohit Sharma since the wrist spinner's four wickets restricted South Africa to a poor 227.



A fox arrives during Australia's training session at The Oval on Saturday. Pic/Debasish Datta

Meanwhile, a fox made its way to The Oval as the Australians arrived to train but ran off shortly.

