World Cup 2019: By bits and pieces, Ravindra Jadeja ripped me apart, says Sanjay Manjrekar

cricket-world-cup

International Cricket Council posted a video in which Manjrekar can be seen having a conversational With Niall O'Brien and Ian Smith.

Ravindra Jadeja

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who was in a war of words with Ravindra Jadeja over the past week, finally praised the cricketer in a post-match interaction after the India-New Zealand game. Sanjay Manjrekar said that Jadeja proved him wrong and by 'bits and pieces' ripped Manjrekar apart by playing a heroic knock against New Zealand.

International Cricket Council posted a video in which Manjrekar can be seen having a conversational With Niall O'Brien and Ian Smith.

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts. @sanjaymanjrekar has something to say to @imjadeja after the all-rounder's fantastic performance against New Zealand. #INDvNZ | #CWC19," ICC posted as the caption alongside the video.

"This is the Jadeja we haven't seen before. Today he was brilliant today," Manjrekar said in the video.

Jadeja went on to play a knock of 77 runs, and once he reached the score of fifty, he celebrated in his trademark style and directed his celebration towards the media box.

"I have to apologise to him (Ravindra Jadeja), he was looking for me but I wasn't there. I was in the lounge taking my lunch, I'm sorry," Manjrekar said.

Jadeja displayed an all-round performance against the Kiwi side as he played a knock of 77 runs and went on to take one wicket.

Jadeja came out to bat when India was in a spot of bother at 92/6. He steadied the innings along with wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni as the duo stitched together a partnership of 116-runs.

The left-hander was finally dismissed by Trent Boult in the 48th over. Jadeja hit four fours and four sixes in his innings.

But his exploits were not enough as the Men in Blue lost by 18 runs.

Earlier, Jadeja had said "learn to respect people" while replying to former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks.Manjrekar had told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja.

The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had tweeted.

In pursuit of 240, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul all scored just one run and this is the first time in the history of cricket that the first three batsmen of any team were dismissed for one run.

Sharma and Rahul were dismissed by Mark Henry whereas Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult. Their dismissals restricted to India to 5/3. Dinesh Karthik (6) also failed to leave a mark and his dismissal pegged India back at 24/4.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya stitched together a partnership of 47-runs but their resistance ended as Pant (32) was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell Santner.Pandya also departed after playing a knock of 32 runs as he was dismissed by Santner.

Netizens who were high on emotions after the loss, watched the video and started commenting under it in Jadeja's defense:

Make sure @ICC does not have any commentators like @sanjaymanjrekar who does not respect players. No right to comment on any individual player sitting in the commentary room. Ppl dont want such stupid commentators. He shld be sacked with immediate effect. — Anish shah (@anish_shah77) July 10, 2019

hehehe.. he is acting there in the video. he said Jaddu's highest score was 33 in the last 40 inns. Since 2017, he batted only 15 inns out 27 matches he played. he came in at no.8 in all the matches. you can't expect a no.8 batsman to score 50+. Top order was so strong. — Karthik (@Karthik58645270) July 10, 2019

Haha. So this bits and pieces controversy has come to a happy end now. — AnkiT (@TheAnkitG) July 10, 2019

Jaa maaf kiya tujhe — Ro â¨ (@lndianCaptain) July 10, 2019

@ICC @StarSportsIndia The #WorldCup2019 will be remembered rather on a bad taste becoz of ONE MAN-jrekar’s commentary ð¤¢ #Sad — Rahul Nambiar (@RahulNOfficial) July 10, 2019

Still wanted to say Hardik Pandya ð — Hamid S Khan (@HamidSKhan5) July 10, 2019

Well played @sanjaymanjrekar , takes some courage to take back your words and apologise on air on being proven wrong ! Top stuff from both you and @imjadeja ðð — Venugopal R (@Venu_R) July 10, 2019

Well, looks like the whole Jadeja-Manjrekar controversy has come to a happy end now withy both parties coming out with positive reactions in the end.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates