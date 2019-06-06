World Cup 2019: Calypso cricket is back, Gayle brilliant, says Justin Langer

cricket-world-cup

Australia coach Justin Langer believes his boys must adapt to succeed against West Indies's traditional strength of raw pace and bounce

Australia coach Justin Langer (right) chats with batsman Steven Smith during a practice session on the eve of their match against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies's "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers."

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge today after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales. "We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said.

Australia confident

"We have to adapt to West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly. Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," said Langer said. "Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a bit more unorthodox. Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

'Gayle is brilliant'

Langer described opener Chris Gayle as a "brilliant player". "They got a number of dangerous players," he said. "With him on the team they seemed to grow a leg. They take confidence from him. Again, hopefully don't take too much confidence."

Langer welcomed David Warner's 89 not out in the win against Afghanistan. "You can see the look in his eyes," he said. "A lot of people are talking. Looks determined. For him to battle through 90 or 80, whatever it was, and to still be there at the end and get the job done for the team, that's a great sign for us."

