World Cup 2019: Can India earn their first WC win over Kiwis in UK?

cricket-world-cup

The left-arm pacer has been highly successful against India with 22 wickets from 12 ODIs. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma fares against the left-arm pacer

Kuldeep Yadav claimed 6-25 in India's last ODI at Trent Bridge

When India last played an ODI at Trent Bridge, they outclassed England by eight wickets in July 2018. The victory came about thanks to an impressive effort from Kuldeep Yadav, who returned career-best figures of 6 for 25 before opener Rohit Sharma anchored India's chase of 269 in just 40.1 overs with an unbeaten 137.

When the Men in Blue clash with New Zealand today, they will look to improve their World Cup record against New Zealand on English soil. India lost to the Kiwis in 1979 and 1999. Both teams have clashed in five World Cup matches outside subcontinent with India winning only the Centurion game during the 2003 edition. Interestingly, all those four losses came while defending a total. Overall, India have won three of the seven World Cup games against New Zealand.

Trent Bridge has not been a happy hunting ground for India. In 1979, New Zealand overwhelmed S Venkataraghavan's team while Australia won here in 1983. Then came the loss to the Kiwis in 1999. India will do well to tackle the swing of in-form New Zealand bowler Trent Boult, who picked up 4-33 in the warm-up game last month in London. The left-arm pacer has been highly successful against India with 22 wickets from 12 ODIs. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma fares against the left-arm pacer. His current average is 48.17, but he averages just 22.52 against left-arm pacers.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates