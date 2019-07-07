World Cup 2019: Centurion Faf, Van der Dussen take SA to 325-6

cricket-world-cup

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis celebrates his century against Australia on Saturday. Pic /AFP

Manchester: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a century and Rassie van der Dussen made a superb 95 as the Proteas piled up 325-6 against Australia in the World Cup's concluding group match on Saturday.

Mitchell Starc equalled Australia legend Glenn McGrath's record of most wickets at a World Cup tournament, set at the 2007 event in the Caribbean, when he moved to 26 wickets at this edition with a return of 2-59.

But Australia still faced a huge chase, with the highest total made batting second to win a World Cup match the 329-7 posted by Ireland against England at Bangalore in 2011. South Africa's chances of going through to the knockout phase had long evaporated before this match, with the Proteas having won just two of their previous eight games. But that did not stop Du Plessis and Van der Dussen putting on 151 for the third wicket.

It might have been a different story, however, had Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey not missed a chance to stump Van der Dussen off spinner Glenn Maxwell when the batsman had made just four. Aiden Markram, only opening after Hashim Amla was ruled out with a knee injury playing football in a warm-up on Friday, set the tone for South Africa with two well-timed boundaries.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck twice to have Markram stumped for 33 and fellow opener Quinton de Kock caught at short third man for 52. But Du Plessis completed his third successive fifty and fourth of the tournament before he advanced down to drive fast bowler Pat Cummins for a superb six.

