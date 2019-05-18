World Cup 2019 champions to get Rs 28 crore

Updated: May 18, 2019, 12:37 IST | PTI

The winners of the 10-team tournament will also get a trophy that they will lift at the historic Lord's on July 16, a statement from the ICC read

World Cup 2019 champions to get Rs 28 crore
Representational Image

The winners of the upcoming ICC men's World Cup will earn a cash award of USD 4 million, the highest prize money on offer in the history of the tournament. The winners of the 10-team tournament will also get a trophy that they will lift at the historic Lord's on July 16, a statement from the ICC read.

The total prize pot of USD 10 million will see the runners-up take home USD 2 million and the losing semifinalists USD 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues in UK from May 30.

There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world's best teams playing each other in a round-robin format. ICC CWC 2019 -- Prize Money: Winners (1) USD 4,000,000; Runners-Up (1) USD 2,000,00; Losing Semi-Finalists (2) USD 800,000 each; Winners of each league stage match (45): USD 40,000 each; Teams that do pass the league stage (6) USD 100,000 each.

Top Sports Stories

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

world cup 2019cricket news

World Cup 2019: Gautam Gambhir upset over Ambati Rayudu's Omission

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK