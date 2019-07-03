World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle and Rihanna catch up in the dressing room

cricket-world-cup

Cricket World Cup's official Instagram handle posted a video of the two stars meeting and captioned it as, "When Rihanna met the Universe Boss"

Chris Gayle with Rihanna (Pic/ Cricket World Cup Instagram)

Chris Gayle might not have been having the best of World Cups by his lofty standards, but all that changed when he caught up with pop sensation Rihanna in the West Indies dressing room after the West Indies-Sri Lanka game.

In the match, Chris Gayle scored a slow 35 off 48 balls, in chase of the massive 339-run target set by Sri Lanka, resulting in another failure for West Indies at the World Cup 2019.

West Indies now have won just 1 off the 8 games they have played so far and have no chance of making it to the semifinals.

Chris Gayle, who had earlier said that he would be retiring after the World Cup, postponed his retirement.

In a presser after a World Cup match, Chris Gayle revealed that he will be playing the ODI series vs India in August and will also feature in a Test match on those same tour.



He gave no confirmation that he will be retiring after the series vs India.

