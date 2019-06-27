World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle not done yet with international cricket

cricket-world-cup

Chris Gayle went back on his retirement talk when asked about his plans after the World Cup

West Indies's Chris Gayle stretches during a practice session at Old Trafford in Manchester ahead of the match against India. Pic/AFP

Manchester: A decision to retire is always the toughest and well-thought through, but not so for Chris Gayle. In February, the West Indies big-hitter declared that this World Cup will be the last in his 50-over career. A month later, when West Indies beat England in an ODI series, Gayle said it was his last ODI series in the Caribbean. However, yesterday, on the eve of the clash against India, Gayle went back on his retirement talk when asked about his plans after the World Cup.

Gayle's plan after WC

"Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll play… definitely play… the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," he said. India are scheduled to tour West Indies in August. The West Indies media manager was also taken by surprise when Gayle said that.

It was "news" to WI captain Jason Holder as well. He, of course, welcomed the decision nonetheless. "I just found out as well, too. I guess I have to go downstairs and have a serious conversation with him. But, yeah, if he's dedicated to playing for West Indies any longer then I feel it's definitely going to benefit us," said Holder.

Up amongst the greats

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss had no hesitation in claiming to be among the West Indian batting greats. "I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt. Like I say, I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies," he said.

With just three more games left in the World Cup, West Indies's chances of progressing to the semi-finals are quite slim. Gayle wishes to end his tournament with at least a century. "In these three games, I'd love to get a hundred as well. But if it doesn't happen, I can't actually complain or be too hard on myself. I've actually achieved a lot," he said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates