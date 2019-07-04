World Cup 2019: 'Class on wheels' secret behind India's success

cricket-world-cup

Team India has used it's travelling time to discuss strategies with the players and also address certain areas that they feel a player is struggling with

Pic-AFP

Going into the World Cup, the Indian team management was keen to travel to different cities in England by train as it not only saves time but is also less tiring on the players. While their plea didn't cut ice with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian players have been traveling on the bus, they have turned it into a classroom for the players.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the team management felt that it was apt to use the time-traveling from one city to another by discussing strategies with players.

"You can call it the class on wheels actually. While there is a share of fun and jokes and chilling, the support staff sometimes also has used this time to discuss strategies with the players and also address certain areas that they feel a player is struggling with. Nothing majorly serious, this is more about pep talks and discussions to clear the mind," the source explained.

Coming back to the travel plan, the source said that it was strange how the ICC decided to stick to travel by bus when even the English Premier League sides take the train.

"Intercity travel is still being done in buses whereas football teams in the EPL have moved onto trains for travel as it saves time," the source pointed.

Interestingly, the Indian team once again traveled from Birmingham to Leeds on Wednesday and while a bus journey took close to five hours, the same could have been completed by train in less than two hours.

The cumbersome travel style notwithstanding, India has been on a roll in this edition of the tournament and has lost only one game so far, against England at Edgbaston on Sunday. But more than the one loss, it is the conviction with which the players have expressed themselves in the middle that has impressed all.

There are wins and then there are convincing victories and this team has registered thumping wins and shown that it is for a reason that they are the number one ranked ODI side at present.

While they have a couple of days to go before they play their last group game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Men in Blue qualified for the semis after beating Bangladesh in their previous group game at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

