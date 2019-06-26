World Cup 2019: Criticise us but don't abuse, says Sarfaraz after 'fat pig' comment

cricket-world-cup

Pakistani fans have severely criticised the national team after its poor show against arch-rivals India in the World Cup encounter in Manchester.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has asked the fanatical fans of Pakistan cricket to not make abusive personal attacks on the players after a supporter compared the wicket-keeper batsman to a "fat pig".

A fresh video recently surfaced where skipper Sarfaraz was seen was walking in a mall in England with his son on his lap when a fan stopped him and asked why he was looking like a fat pig.

"I can''t say anything on this. It''s not in our hands to control what people say about us. Winning and losing is part of the game and it''s not that we are the first team to have lost a match; previous teams also have faced defeats," Sarfaraz said after Pakistan kept alive their semifinal hopes with the win over South Africa in London.

"Had earlier teams faced the kind of criticism that we are facing, they would have realised how much these things hurt us. Now, there is social media. People write, comment and say whatever they like. These incidents affect the psychology of the players," he added.

Sarfaraz is not the only Pakistani cricketer to have expressed his displeasure over the abuses. Earlier, Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Amir too had urged the fans not to indulge in personal attacks.

"While criticising, one must not abuse. Criticise us on our cricket but don''t get abusive with us," Sarfaraz said.

Twitter has been buzzing since Sarfaraz's latest comment, here are some reactions:

For Pakistan, what was Inzamam-ul-Haq some time ago is now Sarfaraz Ahmed: in terms of facing body shaming. Real bad treatment by fans #fitness #PakistanCricketTeam @TheRealPCB — Vadapalli Nithin (@nithin_v17) June 26, 2019

Respect Sarfaraz ♥ ♥ ♥ — I'm Kashmiri (@YasirMakroo) June 26, 2019

Sarfaraz we love you always — crabobserver (@crab284) June 26, 2019

This is the worst that can happen to any father in presence of his child. My heart goes out fir sarfaraz as a father. Person who commented should be punished... Take criket as a game. — Zulfikar Shaikh (@Zulfika20665891) June 26, 2019

Sarfaraz we are with you ,InshaAllah pakistan will be in a position to qualify for semi final. I love u pakistan team pakistan and sarfaraz Ahmad — Muzamil Hussain (@muzamil770) June 26, 2019

With inputs from PTI

