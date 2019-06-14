World Cup 2019: Daler Mehndi croons Panga Na Lena under daughter Rabab's guidance

music

Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi's new single, Panga Na Lena, is for cricket fanatics. Considering that there are quite a lot out there, the singer is hoping it turns into an anthem during the ongoing cricket World Cup. While shooting for the music video, the doting dad always checked with daughter Rabab if the shot was okay. She always had the final word on everything.

Mehndi refers to her as his li'l princess. She was seen shaking a leg in the promotional track of Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka with Mehndi. A performer in the making.

Prior to this, Daler Mehndi released yet another song dedicated to the ongoing World Cup 2019 series. The song titled, World Cup Hamara Hai was shot in Chandigarh. The is a motivational one for not only the Indian team but also the people who support India. The song was shot in Chandigarh and at a few locations of other states too so as to give the song a religious feeling.

The legendary singer said, "I always try my best to deliver something different which touches the feeling of every individual be it an elder or a younger one. This time I made a song for my mother 'India' as whenever world cup come heartbeat of every Indian supporter starts beating fast while watching the match. So this is a tribute from my side for the Nation."

"I was offered 'World Cup Hamara Hai' by Ziiki Media and as I heard it i couldn't say no to it. I am a cricket fan too so this made me more energetic while I was shooting this song. Moreover, it was lovely working with young lot of Ziiki team which had positive vibe till the time we were shooting."

Music sensation Daler Mehndi has captured audiences with not only his peppy numbers but also with a spirited song for a film Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka. The 'King Of Pop' aka Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has hit songs like 'Dardi Rab Rab', 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle', 'Tunak Tunak Tun', and 'Shaa Ra Ra Ra' to name a few to his credits. With foot-tapping number 'Tunak Tunak Tun' he made Bhangra songs popular across the world.

