World Cup 2019: David Warner keen to catch up on lost time

"It's just more runs that you can miss out on. For me it's about going out there and putting my best foot forward for the team and trying to score as many runs as I can. To make up for all the runs that I've missed out on and for the team," he said.

David Warner has been on a roll in the 2019 edition of the World Cup in England and Wales. While he hasn't gone slam-bang from the word go, his mature approach has seen him amass 447 runs from six innings at an average of 89.40. While he leads the run-getters' chart at present, it is all about making up for lost time as he spent 12 months away from the game thanks to his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate.

Asked about his slightly slower approach at the crease in comparison to his usual way of starting with a bang, Warner said that he has been trying to bat deep and act mature in conditions which undoubtedly help the bowlers at the top of the innings.

"I don't mean to go out there and bat slow. I've tried to get a calculation, how many fielders I've hit in the first 10 (overs). I got frustrated against India. I got frustrated against Afghanistan. And then today, Finchy (Aaron Finch) kept telling me to hang in there and bat deep and bat time. And that was in like the eighth or ninth over. Because it's generally not my game to stick there, and I usually try and go after it a little bit. Must be a bit more maturity, I think," he explained.

Twitter were all ga-ga for David Warner after he scored his second century:

David Warner becomes the first cricketer to smash 150+ against six different opponents in ODI cricket history... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 20, 2019

David Warner's been one of the tournament's most compelling stories and the subject of superb writing. Here is more, from the man who was Warner before there was Warner, @ajarrodkimber: https://t.co/V3wjFSOo7z — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) June 21, 2019

Not about the scorecards but actually when David warner and Aaron Finch come to bat there are both 11th batsmen in the World — Atal ahmadzai (@Atalahmadzai6) June 21, 2019

With inputs from IANS

