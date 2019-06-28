World Cup 2019: 'Dhoni bhai did right by taking time in 'top-rated' knock', says Jasprit Bumrah

cricket-world-cup

India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah feels that the senior-most player in the Indian team, MS Dhoni, once again did the right by taking his time to build the innings in the match against West Indies in the World Cup 2019.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's batting strike rate has been a topic of debate in the World Cup 2019 for his 'slow batting' versus Afghanistan. In the match against West Indies also Dhoni was going at a strike rate of around 70, before he struck two sixes and a four in the final over to finish at 56* off 61 balls.

"The innings that he played is the kind which is very under-rated. Sometimes you might feel that he is batting slow but sometimes it is important that he takes time, which he did," Bumrah said on 'bcci.tv'.

"He absorbs the pressure and takes the game deep. It was top-rated innings and got us to 268, which was a good total on this pitch. He knew there were pinch-hitters coming later so he could take his time. Youngsters can learn a lot from this knock," he added.

Speaking of his own performance, the world No.1 ODI bowler reflected on the two-wicket haul which could well have been a hat-trick.

"While bowling the hat-trick ball I was hoping the batsman (Kemar Roach) would expect a fast yorker. So, I thought I would bowl a slower one. I executed it as well but he managed to stop it. But I am glad I could execute what I planned," he said referring to the 27th over delivery.

India will next face England on Sunday in Birmingham.

India will play against England in their next match at Edgbaston. A match which is a do-or-die game for the hosts in their bid for a World Cup semi-finals spot.

With inputs from PTI

