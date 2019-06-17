World Cup 2019: Did Rohit Sharma figure all this out?

cricket-world-cup

The Mumbai batsman joined his injured opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and West Indies's batting icon Viv Richards for the most centuries by a visiting batsman in ODIs in England

Rohit Sharma. Pic/Bipin Patel

India opener Rohit Sharma shares a special bond with England and he proved it once again yesterday by carving a splendid 140 against Pakistan at Manchester, his fourth ODI century on English soil.

The Mumbai batsman joined his injured opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and West Indies's batting icon Viv Richards for the most centuries by a visiting batsman in ODIs in England. The 113-ball knock also made him the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in England - 18 innings, surpassing Dhawan's 19 trips to the crease.

Rohit's 136-run stand for the first wicket with KL Rahul is now India's highest opening partnership against Pakistan in the World Cup. Rohit smashed three sixes during his aggressive knock to take his sixes tally to 224 -- just one behind MS Dhoni. Riding on Rohit's efforts, India posted 336-5 which is the highest score by any country against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates