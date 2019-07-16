World Cup 2019: England celebrates World Cup win with Prime Minister Theresa May

cricket-world-cup

England Cricket's official Twitter handle posted a photo of the team holding the trophy with Theresa May. "A trip to Downing Street to celebrate! #CWC19 #WeAreEngland #ExpressYourself," England cricket posted.

England players celebrate World Cup win with UK Prime Minister Theresa May (Pic/ AFP)

There seems to be no stopping in celebrations of the England cricket team after winning the World Cup 2019. England players, led by captain Eoin Morgan went to meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

The team had also visited the Oval in London to celebrate the World Cup win with the fans.

England Cricket Board's official Twitter handle posted pictures of the team and captioned the post as "Wonderful scenes. Celebrating World Cup success with our amazing @englandcricket fans".

Here we have a team that will be spoken of in awe for generations to come. On behalf of the whole country, congratulations to England’s World Cup winners! ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ZaRYb5vrLS — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 16, 2019

There were reports that Ben Stokes will in all likelihood receive Knighthood for his match-winning efforts in an England jersey.

The match found itself surrounded by controversies as former ICC umpire Simon Taufel said that the on-field umpires were wrong to award six runs, confirming, that the officiating umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus made a mistake.

"There was a judgment error on the overthrow. The judgment error was the timing of when the fielder threw the ball. The act of the overthrow starts when the fielder releases the ball. That's the act. It becomes an overthrow from the instant of the throw," Taufel had said.

According to the Law 19.8 related to an "overthrow or wilful act of fielder", says, "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."

Eoin Morgan joins the extraordinary league of gentlemen who have captain their national team to a Cricket World Cup 2019 win.

With inputs from ANI

