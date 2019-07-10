World Cup 2019: England have positive record v Australia, says Joe Root

cricket

Hosts England were in serious danger of missing out on the semi-finals

Joe Root

Birmingham: England's star batsman Joe Root says they have the ability to exact revenge for the league stage loss to Australia when the arch-rivals meet in Thursday's World Cup semi-final.

"If you look at the past 11 games against Australia we have won nine. These guys and this group over the last four years, their experience against Australia have been very positive and they have got a lot of success in the bank," Root said.

