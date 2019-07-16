World Cup 2019: England, NZ should've shared honours, feels Sir Garfield Sobers

cricket-world-cup

England were awarded the Wprld Cup 2019 final because their boundary count (26) was superior to that of New Zealand (17) at Lord's on Sunday

Sir Garfield Sobers

The ICC World Cup 2019 trophy should have been shared by England and New Zealand, felt Sir Garfield Sobers after both teams' scores were tied after 50 overs as well as the Super Over. However, England were awarded the final because their boundary count (26) was superior to that of New Zealand (17) at Lord's on Sunday.

"If the scores were level at the end of the match and also in the Super Over, how is it fair to declare England the winner? Why couldn't New Zealand be declared the joint winner?" said the greatest living cricketer from Barbados.

"It is okay if the rules were made before the game and the trophy stays in England, but sportingly, the New Zealand captain (Kane Williamson) too should have been on the dais to lift the World Cup," he added. Sobers was a member of the West Indies team that was part of the historic Tied Test against Australia in 1960 at Brisbane.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates