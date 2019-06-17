World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy is set to miss next two matches

cricket-world-cup

Jason Roy set to suffer from a sideline stint as he suffers from a hamstring injury as is set to miss 2-3 games in the ongoing World Cup

Jason Roy

As confirmed by ICC World Cup via its Twitter handle, English middle order batsman Jason Roy has suffered from a hamstring injury and is set to miss the next 2-3 games for England

England's Jason Roy is set to miss his side's next two #CWC19 matches after suffering a hamstring tear. pic.twitter.com/WMBCh8OSy6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019

Roy pulled up his hamstring while chasing a ball during the eighth over of England's previous match against the West Indies. While the hosts won the game by eight wickets, the 28-year-old played no further part and underwent scans on Saturday in London.

"The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week," an ECB statement read. "He is set to miss England's next two matches in the World Cup against Afghanistan (June 18) and Sri Lanka (June 21)," it added.

Meanwhile, ECB also provided an updated on Eoin Morgan -- who also suffered from a back spasm against West Indies -- saying the England captain will be monitored over the next 24 hours and a decision regarding his availability for the game against Afghanistan will be made on Tuesday itself.

32-year-old Morgan suffered from back spasm during the 40th over of the Windies game and had to be helped off the field. Such was his discomfort that he stopped on his way to the changing room after finding the stairs up to the dressing room particularly difficult to conquer. In fact, Morgan addressed the post-match press conference after the Windies game without taking a seat.

"The spasm has settled down and will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of England's next match against Afghanistan tomorrow (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester," the ECB said.

England can include either batsman James Vince or all-rounder Moeen Ali in the XI against Afghanistan as Roy will not be a part of the team. It will be interesting to see who fills Morgan's boots if the skipper doesn't get fit in time for the game.

With six points from four games, England is sitting at the fourth spot in the points table.

Jason Roy was having a decent World Cup campaign so far as he had amassed 215 runs. Along with a century to his name, Jason also has the highest individual score of 153 in an innings. Jason Roy is sitting 7th at the highest run-getters in the ongoing World Cu. England play Afghanistan(18 June ) Sri Lanka(21 June) and Australia ( 25 June )

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates