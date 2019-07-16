World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan believed in me, says Jofra Archer

cricket-world-cup

Jofra Archer feels skipper's calm approach helped him execute plans successfully

England's Jofra Archer poses with the World Cup trophy. Pic/PTI

London: When Jofra Archer was picked in England's World Cup team with just three ODIs and a T20I under his belt, the sensational England pacer said that he was ready for the big stage despite being short on experience as compared to some of his illustrious teammates.

He was saying this after playing a season each in the Indian Premier League where he represented Rajasthan Royals and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. By now, Archer was accustomed to handle the pressure of a big crowd.

"Yes, I have been in this situation before [after playing in T20 leagues] and I have lost a few times as well. But I have won a lot more than I have lost, so I am glad to be on the winning side this time. Probably, yes it has been the toughest thing I have been asked to do by my captain," said Archer.

It was this experience that helped Archer control his nerves on Sunday when he was entrusted the job of bowling the Super Over and defend 15 runs. "I am glad the boys looked up to me," he said.

Just two months into his international debut, and here Archer, just 24, was given the responsibility to win the World Cup for England in the Super Over.

How much of an impact a calm captain can have on his team is here to understand when Eoin Morgan was ice cool after Archer was hit for a six off the third ball in the Super Over.

"The skipper really believed in me, even after the six. A lot of captains could have had their head in their hands, but he was really calm and really understanding. Joe Root came up to me and said some inspirational words as well," said Archer. Even the hero of the final match, Ben Stokes shared his experience of the World T20 final in 2016.

"He [Stokes] came to talk to me because of that [in Kolkata]. He probably went through the same emotions, the same feelings but being on the losing side. He told me even before the over: 'Win or lose, today does not define you. Everyone believes in you'. So I knew that, if we did lose, it wasn't the end of the world.

"Ben said, if we did lose there is a T20 [World Cup] coming up next year and I would have another chance," revealed Archer, who didn't even dare to think what he would have done had England lost the final.

