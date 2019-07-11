World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan to England mates - Let's play with a smile

cricket

England head coach Trevor Bayliss (left) and Eoin Morgan

Birmingham: England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his side to embrace their World Cup dream as they prepare for today's blockbuster semi-final against old rivals Australia.



Morgan can lead England to their first World Cup final since 1992 if they beat the holders at Edgbaston. Advancing to Sunday's title match at Lord's would be the culmination of four years' hard work for Morgan and his squad after their dismal performance at the 2015 edition.

On the eve of the crunch clash, Morgan issued a passionate plea for his players to take pride in their achievements so far and to relish their moment in the spotlight rather than be weighed down by pressure.

"Sometimes, I'm guilty of it. You can lose sight of the position you're in and the fact you're living your dream," Morgan told reporters yesterday.

"I think it's possible to play with a smile on your face tomorrow." Asked if the World Cup hosts were feeling excited, nervous or simply focused on the task at hand, Morgan added: "All of those things. But I think excitement probably should be the dominant one.

"Everyone is excited to play this semi-final. The fact that through the group stages getting to this stage looked unlikely, or was called into question, makes it even more exciting for us."

England looked far more formidable in the wins over India and New Zealand that took them to the semis.

