World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis feels 'youngish' batting line-up is a concern

South Africa's abysmal run in the World Cup continued after the team faced their fourth defeat in the tournament on Wednesday at the hands of unbeaten New Zealand.

Faf du Plessis

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, after their recent defeat in the World Cup, said that his team's batting line-up comprises of 'youngish' players, who are good but lack the ability to put innings together.

"If you look at opposition, there's been big runs scored by batting lineups. We've got a pretty youngish batting lineup if you take Rassie (van der Dussen), Aiden (Markram), guys like that, even Andile (Phehlukwayo) to a degree. He's going really good at his cricket, but he's young in terms of putting innings together," Sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.

Du Plessis further added that the squad is not experienced as their opponents and said: "So we're not as experienced perhaps as other teams when it comes to that, but, the reason why I say we're not as good as other teams is we're just not producing scores or innings that can win you games."

The Proteas have secured only one victory, that too against the bottom-placed team on the points table, Afghanistan.

South African fans were frustrated with their team's performance and they took the opportunity to vent out on Twitter:

Faf du Plessis, the captain of South Africa, doesn't even know that Williamson had knicked Tahir's ball and they didn't take review. He says he was standing at long-on & later nothing was conveyed to him regarding missed DRS... #NZvSA #CWC19 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 19, 2019

Faf du Plessis is a useless captain. #NZvSA — Gavin G Isaacs (@isaacsgavin) June 19, 2019

Faf du Plessis has been playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni at CSK in the IPL but still hasn't learned anything from him on how to use his bowlers #NZvSA #Proteas — Thabang Monaledi (@Imperius112) June 19, 2019

“Kane said he didn’t know he had a feinty on it, he would have referred it” according to Faf du Plessis. The upshot is shit happens and NZ got a slice of luck and ran with it. Out of interest can anyone name a batsmen who always walked? — Daniel McHardy (@SnakeMcHardy) June 20, 2019

Just In : Exclusive footage of Faf Du Plessis thinking about the excuse he'll give after this defeat. #CWC19 — DIVYANSHU (@MSDivyanshu) June 19, 2019

One of the reason for not playing well as per the expectations, their jersey looks like Pakistan #SouthAfrica ,#FafDuPlessis — arun katkoori (@KatkooriArun) June 20, 2019

South Africa will now compete against Pakistan on June 23.

With inputs from ANI

