World Cup 2019: Fans sulk over Tendulkar's remarks on 'slow' Dhoni

cricket-world-cup

After Sachin Tendulkar's remarks on MS Dhoni's slow batting in World Cup 2019 twitteratis express anger against Sachin's views

Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar had made his displeasure known over MS Dhoni’s slow batting during India’s World Cup game against Afghanistan.

Tendulkar had said that the stumper should have shown more positive intent during his time at the crease. Dhoni took 52 balls to score 28 runs which had reduced India’s scoring rate.

Tendulkar’s views though haven’t gone down well with Dhoni’s ardent fans and they have taken to social media to make their disappointment known.

A fan on Twitter slammed Sachin saying: “Sachin Tendulkar, of the “95 to 100 in 20 balls regardless of the match situation” fame talks about Dhoni’s lack of intent. Wow, just wow !! Matlab hypocrisy ki hadh hain bhaiyya! [There is no limit of hypocrisy] (sic).”

Another ardent Dhoni fan hit back not only at Sachin, but also his son Arjun Tendulkar and said: “@msdhoni is the King of cricket!! Sachin played only for self and trying to fit in his looser son in team India now. Height of nepotism! (sic).”

“#MSD one slow innings and everybody is baying for his blood .... unfair on @sachin_rt to come out in public criticising Dhoni. Dear Great Batsman ... the WK batsman has won many more matches for India than u did !! (sic).”

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates