World Cup 2019: Fantastic send-off for Team India despite loss at Manchester

These Indian fans broke into an impromptu song for Virat Kohli and Co after their 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester yesterday. Pic /Harit N Joshi

Manchester: Despite Team India's heart-breaking 18-run defeat to Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Old Trafford in the semi-final here yesterday, most fans rallied around the Men in Blue, just like they did throughout the tournament.

The die-hard fans refused to vacate the stadium until they heard their captain Virat Kohli speak at the post-match presentation. Hundreds of fans then gathered near the team bus to give the team a fitting send off. "We are really proud of how India have played in the tournament. It was just one bad day in office," said Ankush Dudreja.

The fans were confident of India reaching the World Cup final. One of them — Varun Pokhriyal — had even bought tickets for the July 14 final at Lord's.



"All Indian fans were really hopeful of the team reaching the final, but now that we have not made it, I will relax at home and try to sell the tickets off to other fans in need," said London-based Pokhriyal.

A group of Indian fans even burst into an impromptu song for the Indian team as they were boarding the bus. They rapped on the hit Bollywood song Apna time aayega, altering it a bit: "Apna time aayega aur World Cup jeetega." Pooja K, who was part of the group that composed this version of the track, said: "We just felt that this song suited the mood and atmosphere around."

Meanwhile, chants of Bharat mata ki jai and O Ravi Jadeja reverberated Old Trafford. Fans were also delighted after a few players acknowledged their support while entering the team bus.

