World Cup 2019: Favourites England and South Africa clash in opener

Eoin Morgan's side boast of the most dominant batting unit in 50-over cricket and their bowling too oozes the firepower few teams can rival.

Jofra Archer and Eoin Morgan

England, who are still in search of their first trophy like South Africa, have risen from the ashes of their poor campaign in the showpiece last time, following that group-stage exit by ascending to the summit of the ICC ODI rankings.

Such has been England's dominance that their 4-0 whitewash of Pakistan earlier this summer meant the Three Lions haven't lost a multi-game series for two-and-a-half years.

In the warm-up games, England faltered in their first outing losing to fellow title contenders Australia before chalking up an easy win over lesser lights Afghanistan.

But other teams would very well know that these matches mean little when it comes to tournament proper where the English bat as deep as anyone with the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy boasting the highest strike-rates of any openers in ODI history to have posted more than 1,000 runs, yet still have the highest average of any pair topping the order in the competition.

Joe Root is one of the world's best batters in all formats with skipper Morgan, in-form Jos Buttler, all-rounder Ben Stokes following him to lead a talent-laden cast of cricketers.

Here are how fans on Twitter are prepping up for the World Cup 2019 opener:

The #CWC19 Starts today



1st Match : England vs South Africa ð

Venue : The Oval, London At 2:30 PM ð.Which team will win today pic.twitter.com/O57Qdj3Mm4 — Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) May 29, 2019

I'm volunteering at the World Cup Cricket at the Oval Ground tomorrow for England vs South Africa. Have you done any volunteering? Let's see you in your uniforms then... #ICCWorldCup2019 #lovesport #ilovecricket #EnglandandWales #Englandcricket pic.twitter.com/fBPD59sXwW — PJ Skinner (@PJSkinnerAuthor) May 29, 2019

ðï¸ 30th May

ðï¸ The Oval

ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ England vs South Africa



ð The opening match of the World Cup and 45 days of ODI cricket. pic.twitter.com/knBiTAU4fj — Cricket For All (@CricketForAlI) May 29, 2019

My picks



Winners: ð®ð³

Dark-horse pick: West Indies

Player of the Tournament: JJ Bumrah

Breakout young talent: Ngidi

Match you're eagerly awaiting: India vs England

One thing you're looking forward to at #CWC19: D/L scenarios for South Africa as the tournament evolves — Eshan Sett (@eshansett) May 30, 2019

