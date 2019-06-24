World Cup 2019: Flight gets delayed in New Zealand as passengers wait for match to end

cricket-world-cup

Carlos Brathwaite holed out to Trent Boult in the deep with just 6 runs needed off 8 balls, falling short of pulling off a miraculous win for West Indies.

Representational picture

According to a story in CricTracker, a flight in New Zealand was delayed after passengers asked authorities to wait till New Zealand's World Cup match against West Indies was done. New Zealand MP Kieran McAnulty revealed the plane was aloud from live streams and all passengers erupted when New Zealand won. "Only then...amongst the cheers...did the plane start to move," he added.

My @FlyAirNZ flight was fully boarded, the plane loud from all the live streams. 12 balls left, 1 wicket needed. Please don’t start the plane. The @BLACKCAPS win! We all erupt in unison. Only then, amongst the cheers, did the plane start to move. It was a beautiful moment. #CWC19 — Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty) June 22, 2019

New Zealand and West Indies arguably played out the best match of the World Cup 2019 so far, with centurion Carlos Brathwaite almost pulling off a miracle win for Windies.

For a change, Manchester was drowned in cricket instead of football as the two team battled it out at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

In the match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, batting first, notched up his second century of the World Cup 2019 when he scored 148 runs off 154 balls.

West Indies started off well in their chase with Chris Gayle scoring 87 runs off 84 balls and Shimron Hetmyer scoring 54 off 45 balls.

Carlos Brathwaite then came down the order and played the innings off his life by scoring his first century off 80 balls.

Batting with the no. 11 Oshane Thomas, Brathwaite hit huge sixes to bring it down to 6 runs off 8 balls to win.

Brathwaite finally holed out to Trent Boult in the deep looking for another six for the win. The loss further dampened West Indies chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

