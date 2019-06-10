World Cup 2019: Gautam Gambhir has a favourite and it is not India!

cricket-world-cup

Gautam Gambhir spoke about the India vs Australia match as well as his favourite team to win the World Cup 2019 tournament

Gautam Gambhir. Pic/ AFP

Former Indian cricketer and Star Sports expert Gautam Gambhir recently picked his favourite team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Philips Hue Cricket Live, here is what he said, "Team India is up against a big challenge against the mighty Australian team and I believe things won't be the same as it were during our game against South Africa. Australia for me are one of the tournament favourites and the way Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are bowling they are bound to trouble Indian batsmen as the Oval pitch offers a generous bounce.

"The return of David Warner too has added more meat to Australia's batting line up and I believe Australia has a slight edge over team India. I have always believed that if any team has to win the ICC Cricket World Cup, they need to beat Australia, said the former left-handed batsman."

Also Read: World Cup 2019: Vijay Mallya heckled and abused by angry fans during India vs Australia

Gambhir continued, "We won the 2007 (T20) World Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup and in both these tournaments we beat Australia to advance. The Australian teams have traditionally performed well in the ICC tournaments irrespective of the form with which they are coming in because of their sporting culture and the mental strength. Hence I believe for India to go on and win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 a win against Australia in this game is very important."

Putting up a huge score was just half the job done. Even after India notched up a massive 352 for 5, they could not take victory for granted against the gritty Australians. They knew the bowlers will have to bowl exceedingly well to tame the defending champions.

David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell kept Australia's hopes alive till they were at the crease. Things turned India's way only after Smith was adjudged LBW on review (DRS) off Bhuvenshwar Kumar in the 40th over, and two balls later Bhuvi castled Marcus Stoinis to add to the Aussies' misery.

The match came into India's grasp when Yuzvendra Chahal in the following over had the dangerous Maxwell brilliantly caught by super-sub Ravindra Jadeja. From there on, the Indian bowlers tightened the screws as Australia fell to their first defeat in their third match of this World Cup.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: India's first opening pair to put on 100-plus vs Australia

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates