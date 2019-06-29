World Cup 2019: Harbhajan Singh backs Rishabh Pant ahead of India vs England

cricket-world-cup

"In any case, Vijay is not bowling, so what's the point," asked Harbhajan Singh who is in Birmingham as a television expert

Rishabh Pant

Birmingham: India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckoned that it would make sense to bring in Rishabh Pant in the playing XI instead of the scratchy Vijay Shankar or Kedar Jadhav.

"In any case, Vijay is not bowling, so what's the point," asked Harbhajan who is here as a television expert.



Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan felt that Pant's inclusion will not only provide India with the much-needed X factor, it will also give India the luxury of having a good batsman to beef up the total in case Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli depart early.

However, it is learnt that if at all Vijay is dropped from the side for the Sunday's game against England, the team think-tank will bring in Dinesh Karthik for the No. 4 position.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates