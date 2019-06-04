World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya takes a walk on the streets of UK with his 'Gang'
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a picture on Twitter where he is taking a stroll with KL Rahul and MS Dhoni on the streets of England prior to India's opener vs South Africa on June 5.
Hardik Pandya is a massive hit on social media. He regularly keeps posting his daily routines on Twitter and Instagram and keeps his followers engaged. Hardik Pandya has 3.49 million followers on Twitter and he feeds their hunger with quirky posts on a timely basis.
One such post that he did was when he posted a photo from a walk in the streets of England with fellow cricketers KL Rahul and MS Dhoni. He captioned the picture as, "Gang".
Gang ðð¤ð¼ð®ð³ @msdhoni @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/kHvQcMfBZX— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 3, 2019
Hardik Pandya seems to have rekindled his friendship with fellow Indian cricketer KL Rahul after the duo's camaraderie hit a rough patch post the Koffee With Karan controversy.
KL Rahul had recently in an interview, stressed on Hardik Pandya's importance in the Indian team's World Cup plans. KL Rahul had said on Pandya, "Being a fast bowling all-rounder he plays an important role in the set-up of the team, no matter what format. He does have the skill and everybody knows he has the skill. But how he has used that skill and grown in the last two years"
"His red ball form, he did well in England and also got a 90 in South Africa at Cape Town. Put under pressure, he has come up and delivered for the team. He is somebody from who the team expects a lot and he always takes the responsibility thrown in at him.
"Give him any role and Hardik takes it up with a smile on his face. He wants to do it for the team and gives his all. That's what makes him who he is. Someone who gives hundred percent each time he is on the field," he added.
World Cup 2019: An emotional open letter to Hardik Pandya by an Indian cricket fan