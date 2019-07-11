World Cup 2019: Here's why MS Dhoni's run out was significant to Kane Williamson

cricket-world-cup

Williamson said when Dhoni, who scored 50 off 72 balls, was there, he knew the match could have gone either way in those final overs

Manchester: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was fully aware of the damage MS Dhoni could have inflicted to his team and Martin Guptill’s direct throw from the deep to get the former India captain run out was the turning point of their semi-final victory yesterday.

"We all know the game is a fine line in a number of ways. But that run out was significant. We have seen Dhoni finish games from those similar positions on a number of occasions," Williamson said.

"It was a tough surface so nothing promised but naturally to dismiss Dhoni in whatever fashion is extremely important," he added.

