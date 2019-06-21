World Cup 2019: I became more positive after being ignored for World Cup says Rishab Pant

cricket-world-cup

Rishab Pant comments on How his world cup selection journey has changed him and made the young lad more positive in life

Rishab Pant

Back in the Indian team as a replacement following the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Friday said he remained positive despite being ignored from the World Cup squad.

Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

With the injury turning out to be a fracture, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Pant was named his replacement in the squad.

"When I didn't get selected, I thought maybe I didn't do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practicing," Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

"It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to the temple and paid her offerings.

"As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy."

Currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table, India will next take on Afghanistan Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates