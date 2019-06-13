World Cup 2019: In-form Ross Taylor not getting carried away v India

cricket-world-cup

The Kiwi batting great has scores of 82 and 48 in his last two matches as New Zealand have won all their three games. He didn't bat against Sri Lanka

NZ's Ross Taylor is all smiles during a media interaction at Nottingham yesterday. Pic/AFP

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor once again carries New Zealand's hopes considering the form that he is in when they take on India at Trent Bridge today, weather permitting. The Kiwi batting great has scores of 82 and 48 in his last two matches as New Zealand have won all their three games. He didn't bat against Sri Lanka. Taylor, however, is not getting carried away with his form.

"Never get too carried away in this game of cricket... I'm pretty happy. I had a big push for this World Cup. I'm not getting any younger. It's still a long way to go in this tournament. As I said, still got some big games to go. Hopefully, the confidence and runs can continue for a bit longer," said Taylor, who has been in England, playing county for Middlesex over the last couple of months.

New Zealand will go into today's match with a lot of confidence having beaten India in the warm-up game. India will take heart from the fact that they beat New Zealand in their backyard 4-1 in February this year. "We've faced India a lot in recent times and we've had success at different stages. We'll have to wait and see what the wicket produces tomorrow. The team that adapts the best will probably get the right result," said Taylor.

