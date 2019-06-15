World Cup 2019: India-Pakistan WC tickets being re-sold for Rs 60,000
Although the two cricketing giants don't feature in bilateral ties due to political issues, there is always a great level of excitement and anticipation whenever the two teams meet in multi-nation tournaments
One thing synonymous with every India-Pakistan cricket match is the emotions attached to it. Not just among players, but also fans are high on adrenaline. The battle on the cricket field between the two Asian neighbours is touted to be the "greatest rivalry" for which fans wait eagerly.
Although the two cricketing giants don't feature in bilateral ties due to political issues, there is always a great level of excitement and anticipation whenever the two teams meet in multi-nation tournaments.
Even in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales, there's already enough hype for game number 22 -- the mother of all clashes -- to be played between India and Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester. Such is the craze among the fans that they are willing to pay any amount of money to witness what is expected to be a high-octane encounter between the arch-rivals.
The tickets for the clash which will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium -- which has a capacity of 20000 -- were sold out within hours of the ticket window opening. And now, those who have bought the tickets are earning more by re-selling them. A website, Viagogo, is now buying tickets from the fans and is reselling them for prices ranging from approximately Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.
According to the website, 480 people have asked them to resell their tickets which the website is now providing to those who want it. The highest ticket price is available in the Platinum category for Rs62, 610 while the lowest is that in the Bronze category for Rs 20,171.
The website has put up a map of the stadium wherein they have listed the services available in the stands for which the prices are mentioned. India and Pakistan will be meeting for the seventh time in a World Cup on Sunday. On all the six previous occasions, the Men in Blue have turned victorious.
Top stories of the day
Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe
Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16
Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish
Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'
Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes
From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings
Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!
Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents
Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother
Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road
Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC
Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
World Cup 2019: This MS Dhoni hotel in Bengal serves free food to all Dhoni fans